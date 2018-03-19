More than 3 months after our last downpour, KC gets soaked

It's been a while — about 150 days — since Kansas City has seen the type of soaking it received Monday when rain showers passed over the metro area.
"We saw a pretty good to occasionally heavy rainfall at times as the storms moved south to north from eastern Kansas to western Missouri," said Scott Blair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
A band of showers sat over a good portion of the Kansas City metro area during the morning commute.
By mid-afternoon Monday, rainfall totals ranged from 1 inch to 1..5 inches, with the heavier rains falling across the southern part of the metro area. Shortly before 2 p.m., Kansas City International Airport had .95 of an inch of rain.
"It was a pretty good rain for Kansas City," Blair said.
It's been since Oct. 21, when 2.65 inches of rain fell at KCI, that Kansas City has seen an inch or more of rainfall.
The rainfall did pose a problem for the areas of Kansas City that typically see flooding at low water crossings as well as areas that have drainage issues. Water on the roadway led to several crashes on the area's highways and roads.
And although it's been the law since 2004 in Missouri, the Missouri Highway Patrol had to remind drivers to turn on their headlights when they windshield wipers are on.
The heaviest precipitation shifted off to the east by mid-afternoon Monday, although light showers are possible for the remainder of the afternoon, Blair said.
The rain is a welcome after abnormally dry conditions in the Kansas City area since late November.
"Certainly this can't hurt," Blair said.
There's a slight chance of a rain shower on Tuesday. But for the most part, the first day of Spring will be cool and mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures are expected to climb back to normal, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be much warmer, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 60s in the afternoon each day.
Monday's rainfall helped the Kansas City area catch up on its total precipitation for the year.
As of Monday afternoon, Kansas City has had 3.64 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the year.
"That's still a hair below normal — about a tenth of an inch — but pretty much after this rain, we are on track where we are supposed to be," Blair said.
