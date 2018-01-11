Light freezing rain reported in KC as strong cold front sends temperatures plummeting

A strong cold front surging south into the Kansas City area has already begun to send temperatures tumbling below freezing across the region.

Rain that has fallen across the Kansas City Thursday morning has begun switching over to light freezing rain about 8 a.m. in the Northland. The wet pavement on some area roads are starting to show signs of flash freezing.

We are receiving multiple reports of freezing rain and sleet across the KC Northland. Also, flash freezing on the ground has begun in this area. Take caution when traveling! #Kcwx #mowx #KSwx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2018

Kansas City’s Emergency Operations Center warned at 9 a.m. that icing was reported across the metro area. People were urged not to drive unless it was necessary.

All major school districts across the metro area canceled classes in advance of the storm, including Blue Springs; Blue Valley; Center; Independence; Kansas City; Kansas City, Kan.; North Kansas City; Park Hill; Liberty; Olathe; and Shawnee Mission school districts.

Although moderate rain was falling across the Kansas City area at the beginning of the morning commute, the roads began turning slick around 8 a.m. after temperatures dipped below freezing.

. At Kansas City International Airport, it was 51 degrees shortly before midnight. By 8 a.m., the temperature had fallen to 30 degrees. Light freezing rain and fog was being reported.

Slick roads were being reported earlier in the morning farther north in Missouri, where temperatures had fallen to 24 degrees by 8 a.m. in St. Joseph.

Road conditions are changing as temps drops. Crews are out. #SlowDown, #BuckleUpPhoneDown & allow extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/lThLHND6q4 — MoDOT Northwest (@ModotNorthwest) January 11, 2018

Meanwhile, temperatures in southern parts of the metro area were warmer. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Olathe was 31 degrees, while Lee’s Summit was 35 degrees.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was working multiple slide-offs in north-central Kansas.

Our @kshighwaypatrol Troopers working North-central Kansas have really started responding to multiple slide-offs in the area.







You MUST #SlowDown for the weather.#KSwx #StayHome — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) January 11, 2018

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the forecast of freezing rain, sleet and snow remains on track as the strong cold front was bringing a dramatic change to the weather. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens by this afternoon.

The heaviest snow, about 4 to 6 inches, is expected to fall Thursday morning across far northwestern Missouri. Kansas City’s wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet between 8 and 10 a.m. will eventually change over to snow.

The rapid drop in temperatures might result in refreezing of any rain that fell earlier in the day, adding to the possibility of slick roads throughout the day and for the evening commute.

Forecast remains on track as a strong cold front surges southward. Heaviest snow in far NW MO. Light icing elsewhere. Potential for morning rain to freeze later today. pic.twitter.com/gIlMbHAzhL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2018

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Overland Park released a video showing the dangers of slick, icy streets. The video has clips from the city's network of traffic cameras and show what can happen when drivers are not careful in winter weather. Video courtesy City of Overland Park.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area, saying the light icing will result in slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges.

The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RideKC said that while it has prepared for the possibility of ice and snow, bus riders could experience delays as road conditions worsen. It urged riders to check www.RideKC.org for updates.

Meanwhile RideKC Freedom is operating under the Phase A of its inclement weather plan. Paratransit riders may experience delays of 30 to 60 minutes past scheduled pickup times. Riders with nonessential travel were encouraged to reschedule their trips by calling 816-842-9070.

This story will be updated throughout the day Thursday.