Freezing rain, sleet, snow expected in KC as dramatic weather change moves through

A strong cold front will slam the Kansas City area Thursday, bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow along with bitter cold.
Thursday’s weather will be a dramatic change from Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to try to reach into the 50s, well above the normal of upper 30s for this time of year.
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning ushering in much colder temperatures, very reminiscent of what the Kansas City area saw last week, said Linda Gilbert, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
“We will see those temperatures drop behind” the cold front, Gilbert said. “Ahead, along and behind the front, we do have a chance for precipitation.”
Ahead of the front, any precipitation likely will be rain. But as the front passes through, a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible.
“It will be a pretty quick transition from rain to freezing rain to sleet,” Gilbert said. “We could see a brief window of wintry mix late-morning to mid-day hours.”
As it gets later in the day, any lingering precipitation likely will be in the form of snow.
“As far as any accumulations are concerned, it looks like it should be relatively low end,” Gilbert said. “We are not expecting any sort of massive snowstorm or any sort of massive ice storm.”
The area, however, could see minor accumulations of ice and sleet and then snow later in the day.
“Really, the biggest concern will be the commutes,” Gilbert said.
Part of the fear is that the morning rain will wash away the salt on treated roads.
At the beginning of Thursday morning’s commute, drivers will likely face rain. But temperatures are expected to plunge from the 40s to the 20s between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
For the evening rush hour, any remaining wet untreated surfaces will likely ice over as temperatures continue to drop into the teens.
“We are not looking at a big ice or snow storm type situation, but it is certainly going to be very impactful particularly the afternoon commute when people are getting off work or getting out of school,” Gilbert said.
“You could see some roads that are a little slick if they are not treated or dry before those freezing temperatures come in.”
The roads aren’t the only areas that people need to be concerned. Untreated sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could also become ice covered.
The rain is expected to move into the Kansas City area — starting in the north and then spreading to the south — after midnight Wednesday. The rain will switchover to a wintry mix by mid-morning then to snow later in the day.
“It does look like it (the wintry mix) should be after the tail-end of the morning rush, but certainly folks that might be going in later in the morning they could already start to see some of that wintry mix start falling,” Gilbert said.
People traveling north to St. Joseph or northwest Missouri will see the wintry mix change over sooner.
The snow is expected to taper off around the evening rush hour.
“The big concern is what is already on the ground and what could possibly freeze during that commute,” Gilbert said.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Thursday night. Wind chills will drop to about zero degrees by Friday morning.
The bitter cold temperatures are expected to linger into next week, with highs in the teens and 20s.
Because Thursday’s weather change could have a significant impact, the National Weather Service is urging people to pay attention to the latest forecast on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSKansasCity/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/NWSKansasCity.
People should also check the latest road conditions before heading out.
“Take it slow and pay attention to whatever sort of road conditions that might be out there,” Gilbert said.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
