Kansas City appears to have dodged a bullet when it came to slick and treacherous roads. Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in central Missouri.
Weather

Freezing rain spares KC area, light icing possible to the east

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 07, 2018 09:13 AM

Although freezing rain appears to have skipped the Kansas City area, light icing is expected in north-central and central Missouri through mid-afternoon Sunday.

Temperatures warmed faster than expected Sunday morning in the Kansas City area, which allowed the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill to remove the area from a winter weather advisory.

Little or no icing was expected in the Kansas City area. The same was true in locations to the west.

Areas to east, however, might not be so lucky. As much as a tenth of an inch of ice is possible across north-central and central Missouri before temperatures rise above freezing by mid-afternoon.

Because of the cold, roads, bridges and sidewalks could become slippery, making travel dangerous.

In the Kansas City area, temperatures rose above freezing about 2 a.m. Sunday, ending a freezing streak of 385 hours — a little more than 16 days, according to the Weather Service.

Rain started falling over Kansas City around 8 a.m. Sunday. The area could see a quarter of an inch of rain by the end of the day.

Temperatures are expected to continue to warm through the early part of the week, with highs in the middle 40s Monday, upper 40s Tuesday and middle 50s Wednesday.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261

