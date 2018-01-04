More Videos

    Bubbles blown from a bottle of store bought children's bubble solution freeze in the morning's sub-zero temperatures on the first day of 2018. The temperature plunged to -11 degrees Monday morning with wind chill temperatures around -25.

Weather

KC’s streak of below freezing days coming to an end; just how warm will it get?

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 08:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

After two weeks of sub-freezing temperatures, Kansas City is about to see temperatures soar slightly above average this weekend.

Morning temperatures will remain in the single digits the next few days, but daily highs will start to warm each day, reaching the mid-40s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Highs are expected to be in the 20s on Thursday and Friday in Kansas City with overnight lows dipping to the teens.

Areas south of the Missouri River will climb above freezing on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s by the 3:35 p.m. kickoff of the NFL playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is in the upper 30s with the average low in the upper teens to low 20s.

The return to warmer temperatures, however, will be accompanied with widespread rainfall and “overall dreary conditions” on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of freezing rain or drizzle Sunday morning north of the Missouri River, which will then turn into a cold rain by late morning.

Average temperatures are expected to remain in the Kansas City area at the start of next week.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

