KC’s streak of below freezing days coming to an end; just how warm will it get?

More Videos 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures Pause 0:52 Intensely colored meteors from the Geminid shower to fill the sky 1:50 15 things to look forward to on 'Grown-ish' 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:15 Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:52 Jontay Porter sets career high in scoring in Mizzou victory 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 2:11 Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures Bubbles blown from a bottle of store bought children’s bubble solution freeze in the morning’s sub-zero temperatures on the first day of 2018. The temperature plunged to -11 degrees Monday morning with wind chill temperatures around -25. Bubbles blown from a bottle of store bought children’s bubble solution freeze in the morning’s sub-zero temperatures on the first day of 2018. The temperature plunged to -11 degrees Monday morning with wind chill temperatures around -25. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Bubbles blown from a bottle of store bought children’s bubble solution freeze in the morning’s sub-zero temperatures on the first day of 2018. The temperature plunged to -11 degrees Monday morning with wind chill temperatures around -25. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star