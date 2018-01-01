Only once before has New Year’s Day been this cold in KC

Kansas Citians ushered in the second-coldest New Year’s Day on record Monday as overnight temperatures plunged to 11 degrees below zero.
The wind chill hit bottom at minus 25 degrees around 5 a.m. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued wind-chill warnings and advisories for the area through Tuesday morning, after which a slight warmup is expected.
“I guess you could call it warming,’ said meteorologists Spencer Mell. “We might climb to 18 or 19 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, but that’s still 15 to 20 degrees below normal for us.”
The record low for New Year’s Day in Kansas City was 13 below zero, recorded in 1974. Monday’s morning temperature dropped below the previous second-place low of 8 below zero set in 1928 and 1979.
Monday’s temperature was the lowest in Kansas City since Jan. 6, 2014, when the low also was 11 below zero. On Feb. 3, 2011, the temperature reached 12 below.
A smattering of power outages accompanied the sub-zero blast. As of 10:30 a.m., KCP&L crews were working to repair a substation near Blue Springs where about 1,800 customers were without power.
Several hundred residents in Independence and northeast Johnson County were momentarily without electricity earlier in the day, as were a reported 2,500 utility customers around St. Joseph.
“This is pretty normal,” said KCP&L spokesman Jeremy McNeive. “A plethora of things can cause an outage. Some of it is weather related. Most is just regular equipment failure.”
High temperatures for the rest of Monday are not expected to top 10 degrees. The weather service forecast another dangerously frigid night ahead, with temperatures dropping to minus 5 degrees.
Mell said freezing conditions will likely persist until the weekend.
