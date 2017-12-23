File photo
File photo

Weather

Traveling for the holiday weekend? Light snow could slow you down

By Kelsey Ryan

kryan@kcstar.com

December 23, 2017 10:20 AM

A weak storm system will move through the Kansas City area starting around 1 a.m. Sunday and ending by 10 a.m.

“Expect a light, fluffy snow,” said Chris Gitro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

But it won’t be enough to build a snowman. Expect a light snowfall of 1-2 inches, Gitro said.

“Use caution while driving, obviously,” Gitro said. “It should be light enough to not create too much of a headache for travelers, but be prepared for slippery conditions.”

If you’re traveling to the east or west of Kansas City for the holiday, conditions will be similar.

For those traveling north of I-70 toward the Iowa border, you could see 2-3 inches of snow. And for those traveling south of I-70, expect less than an inch.

Temperatures in the area will remain fairly cold this weekend, so the snow has the potential to stick, but it could also blow away, Gitro said.

Kansas City International Airport has not reported any potential weather delays.

Kelsey Ryan: 816-234-4852, @kelsey_ryan

