A short blast of arctic air will send Kansas City temperatures tumbling between the teens and mid-20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits to the teens.
A short blast of arctic air will send Kansas City temperatures tumbling between the teens and mid-20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits to the teens. File illustration The Star
A short blast of arctic air will send Kansas City temperatures tumbling between the teens and mid-20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits to the teens. File illustration The Star

Weather

Hey Kansas City, start digging for those winter coats, gloves and scarves

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 4:14 PM

You’ll want to make sure you find your winter coat, hats and gloves before Friday morning.

A shot of arctic air will dip into the Kansas City area, sending temperatures tumbling to between the teens and mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Wind chills will make the temperature feel like it’s between the single digits and teens when the sun rises at about 7 a.m. Friday.

The cold temperatures will be around for most of Friday, with the high climbing into the low 30s to mid 40s by Friday afternoon.

More seasonable temperatures return to the area for the weekend, with highs reaching into the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of light rain this weekend, but less than a 1/10th of an inch of rain is expected, according to the weather service.

Warmer temperatures are expected next week with a few days seeing highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

More Videos

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Pause
David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 1:14

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest 3:24

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 1:43

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season 2:15

Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

  • What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

    Make sure you and your car are prepared for cold weather by making your own vehicle safety kit. Many of the items the National Weather Service of Kansas City shows in this video are things you probably already own.

What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

Make sure you and your car are prepared for cold weather by making your own vehicle safety kit. Many of the items the National Weather Service of Kansas City shows in this video are things you probably already own.

National Weather Service Kansas City

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Pause
David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting 1:14

David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest 3:24

Watch as nurse, police officer save life of Grandview student having cardiac arrest

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 1:43

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season 2:15

Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

  • Are 'leafers' really a thing?

    Each fall millions of tourists spend billions of dollars to go "leaf peeping" in New England. Autumn colors are getting even more of a boost with the development of a hybrid maple for the Pacific Northwest. It turns out, there's a term for the tourists who flock north by bus, car, plane and train to watch the leaves change.

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

View More Video