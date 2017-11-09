Hey Kansas City, start digging for those winter coats, gloves and scarves

You’ll want to make sure you find your winter coat, hats and gloves before Friday morning.
A shot of arctic air will dip into the Kansas City area, sending temperatures tumbling to between the teens and mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Wind chills will make the temperature feel like it’s between the single digits and teens when the sun rises at about 7 a.m. Friday.
The cold temperatures will be around for most of Friday, with the high climbing into the low 30s to mid 40s by Friday afternoon.
More seasonable temperatures return to the area for the weekend, with highs reaching into the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of light rain this weekend, but less than a 1/10th of an inch of rain is expected, according to the weather service.
Warmer temperatures are expected next week with a few days seeing highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
