It’s no Halloween trick KC. Those might be snowflakes you see while trick-or-treating

If you see snowflakes while trick-or-treating in Kansas City Tuesday evening, it’s not a Halloween trick.
But don’t start planning to build a snowman just quite yet. The Kansas City area will probably only see snow flurries, said Jonathan Welsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“We have seen a pretty wide swath of precipitation west of us,” Welsh said. “It started out in western Kansas and southern Nebraska this morning and it’s starting to work its way east.”
There is an increasing chance of rain and snow making its way to the Kansas City area later Tuesday afternoon and evening.
“I just looked at the latest observation at the (Kansas City) International Airport and they are reporting light snow now,” Welsh said about 2 p.m. Tuesday. “So we will see some more of that here through the evening. We’re not really anticipating a whole lot in the way of impact locally.”
There have been reports of accumulating snow across Kansas, however.
While forecasters can’t rule out a minor dusting of snow, Kansas City for the most part will see light rain showers and maybe some flurries here and there.
The storm system is expected to weaken as it pushes into the Kansas City area.
“If it does hang on for a little longer than we are expecting, we could see a period of light snow during the peak trick-or-treating time,” Welsh said. “But it shouldn’t dampen overall plans this evening..”
The biggest concern, however, is the cold temperatures. So bundle up your kids, especially if you plan to send the kids outdoors trick-or-treating in thin or skimpy costumes. The best costumes involving several layers to keep warm, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill advised.
Cold temperatures and a light wind are combining to bring frightening wind chills across the Kansas City area.
Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s degrees at 5 p.m. Factor in the single-digit winds and it will feel more like 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
After the sun sets at 6:18 p.m., temperatures will begin dropping. By 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like it’s near freezing.
By 9 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-30s. But the wind will make it feel like 30 degrees.
Because of the cold temperatures, there could be more cars on the road as some parents could be driving around their children while they make their rounds trick-or-treating.
Welsh cautioned parents to be on the lookout for more cars on the road along with the children.
After a chilly Halloween, warmer temperatures and quiet weather conditions are expected. A few thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday night or Monday morning.
