Halloween weather is no treat in KC. How it could chill your trick-or-treating

You better find another option if you were planning to head outdoors trick-or-treating in a thin or skimpy costume this Halloween in Kansas City.
Cold temperatures and a light wind are combining to bring frightening wind chills across the Kansas City area.
You should prepare for chilly trick-or-treating with the best costumes involving several layers to keep warm, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill advised.
Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees at 5 p.m. Factor in the single-digit winds and it will feel more like 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
After the sun sets at 6:18 p.m., temperatures will begin dropping. By 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like it’s near freezing.
By 9 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-30s. But the wind will make it feel like 30 degrees.
A few sprinkles may also develop in the evening, especially south of Kansas City. Rainfall totals, however, should be very light, according to the National Weather Service.
After a chilly Halloween, warmer temperatures and quiet weather conditions are expected. A few thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday night or Monday morning.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments