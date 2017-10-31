More Videos

  • Expensive Halloween costumes

    Kansas Citians love their Halloween and they will spend the dollars to prove it.

Kansas Citians love their Halloween and they will spend the dollars to prove it. Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian The Kansas City Star
Kansas Citians love their Halloween and they will spend the dollars to prove it.

Weather

Halloween weather is no treat in KC. How it could chill your trick-or-treating

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 7:35 AM

You better find another option if you were planning to head outdoors trick-or-treating in a thin or skimpy costume this Halloween in Kansas City.

Cold temperatures and a light wind are combining to bring frightening wind chills across the Kansas City area.

You should prepare for chilly trick-or-treating with the best costumes involving several layers to keep warm, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill advised.

Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees at 5 p.m. Factor in the single-digit winds and it will feel more like 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

After the sun sets at 6:18 p.m., temperatures will begin dropping. By 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like it’s near freezing.

By 9 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid-30s. But the wind will make it feel like 30 degrees.

A few sprinkles may also develop in the evening, especially south of Kansas City. Rainfall totals, however, should be very light, according to the National Weather Service.

After a chilly Halloween, warmer temperatures and quiet weather conditions are expected. A few thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday night or Monday morning.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

