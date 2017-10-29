Planning to wear a skimpy costume this year? Expect some Halloween chills in KC

The forecast for trick-or-treating this year in Kansas City all but guarantees you’ll be shivering from Halloween chills.

Temperatures will be unseasonably cool on Tuesday with the highs reaching to the mid-40s by the afternoon. And once the sun goes down, temperatures are expected to drop.

Expect the temperatures to be between 35 and 42 degrees across the Kansas City area by 7 p.m. The farther north you go, the colder it will be.

“As we approach Halloween, we can say for certain that Tarzan might not be the best choice for a costume this year,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted Sunday.

There is a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There’s also a chance of a brief period of a rain and snow mixture, but accumulating snow is not expected.

The chilly temps for Halloween follows what will be near-normal temperatures for Sunday. After the overnight low dropped below freezing early Sunday, temperatures were expected to climb to the upper 50s to low 60s by late afternoon. The normal high for this time of year is the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service..

Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s on Sunday evening. Monday will be cooler with temperatures likely to only reach about 50 degrees.

Temperatures around the kickoff of the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs should be in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Monday night, setting up the chilly temperatures for Halloween.