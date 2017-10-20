More Videos

Why you may not be able to see one of 2017’s brightest meteor showers from KC

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 11:28 AM

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year is set to peak this weekend, but those in the Kansas City area may miss it due to weather.

If you can get a glimpse, you’ll see one of the year’s best sky shows.

“The Orionids ... are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year,” NASA wrote in a 2015 post.

But KC-area residents will likely contend with cloud cover, according to Ryan Cutter, a meteorologist with the Pleasant Hill, Mo., office of the National Weather Service.

Friday night will be overcast with hit-or-miss cloud cover, and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, which will cause lingering cloud cover through the night.

The peak nights of the shower are Friday and Saturday at 2 a.m., according to Space.com.

“Sunday night will probably be the best,” Cutter said. “Pretty clear skies — will be cool though.”

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com that the shower will likely peak at around 20 to 30 meteors an hour in 2017.

The Orionids peak each year in mid-October, according to NASA.

If you miss this shower, however, don’t worry — the Leonids meteor shower will peak from midnight to dawn on Nov. 18, according to NASA.

McClatchy’s Josh Magness contributed to this story.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

