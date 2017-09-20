Here’s when strong to severe storms could move into KC area with heavy rains, hail, winds

Strong to severe storms are expected to sweep into the Kansas City area Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for large hail and heavy rains.
The storms are expected to develop in the Kansas City around sunset, which is after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The storms will follow what is expected to be another warm day, where highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s.
The thunderstorms have the potential of producing hail up to 1 inch in diameter as well as gusty winds up to 60 mph in some areas.
There also could be periods of heavy rains with more than 1 inch of rain falling in some areas. Most areas, however, will see less than an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers will likely continue through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.
Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index is expected to hover around the middle 90s. The normal high for this time of year is the upper 70s.
The next chance for storms will be early next week, although severe weather is not expected.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
