Torrential storms dump up to 5 inches of rain in KC area, causing flash flooding

Thunderstorms dumped between 2 to 5 inches of rain across most of the Kansas City area overnight into Sunday morning, causing flash flooding and leading to stranded drivers caught by fast-rising waters.

Some areas such as Merriam, where 6.23 inches of rain fell, saw higher totals from the torrential rains.

Several roadways in the area were shut down Saturday night after heavy rain and flash flooding made roads impassable. The roads, however, were reopened Sunday morning as the water receded and the area began to dry out.

Any remaining rain was tapering off Sunday morning. Ongoing flooding, however, remained a concern.

Dry conditions will return Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s, well below the normal upper 80s.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will last throughout the week.

There’s a chance that storms will return to the Kansas City area by midweek, although severe weather is not expected.

A cleaning crew with Servpro, working on flood damage in shops at 103rd Street and Wornall Road, abandoned the site around 9 p.m. Saturday, fearful that Indian Creek would overflow again as it did destructively just nine days ago.

They returned Sunday morning relieved to find that Indian Creek had spared the shops from a repeat flood.

“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Servpro project manager Brandon Kellar said, “but no more water traveled in the buildings, adding what would’ve been another problem.”

Flash flooding that began about 9 p.m. caused officials in Kansas City to barricade several roads and intersections. Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard was barricaded from Elmwood to Troost avenues, as was the area near 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard.

Barricades were also placed at 75th Street from Wornall Road to Ward Parkway.

Several other roads in the area were deemed impassable by emergency officials because of high water, including the intersection of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Kansas City firefighters responded shortly before 10 p.m. to reports of cars in high water in the 4200 block of Gardner Avenue and 10th and Summit streets, Fire Chief Paul Berardi said.

Throughout the storm, Berardi tweeted out photos of firefighters rescuing stranded drivers.

Don't drive into water pic.twitter.com/m1h4Mz4tf2 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017 This is no joke. Dangerous actions. Command reports victims and rescuers out of water.water pic.twitter.com/2CWdgWKIUN — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

At least fours cars were reportedly stalled in high water at 51st Street and Ward Parkway, Berardi said.

51st and Ward Parkway closed pic.twitter.com/jcd0I3s1a3 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017 This is the bridge at 50th and Ward Parkway pic.twitter.com/teXjCKDuY3 — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 6, 2017

A separate water rescue at 13105 Blue Parkway was reported about 10:30 p.m. after a vehicle floated in high water. A water rescue was performed about 11:25 p.m. at 43rd Street and Wornall as well.

Impassable roads were also reported in the Country Club Plaza area and in Westport.

Interstate 35 at Lamar Avenue in Mission was shut down in both directions Saturday night after several cars were stranded in high water on the roadway.

Emergency personnel performed several water rescue operations, including one with three people inside a vehicle reportedly floating down southbound I-35 at Lamar Avenue.

Other roads in Kansas deemed impassable included I-35 at Interstate 635, Shawnee Mission Parkway at Mission Road and I-35 at 18th Street Expressway, which was shut down about 10:50 p.m.

Northbound I-35 at Antioch was also shut down.

The National Weather Service issued earlier Saturday a flash flood warning until 4 a.m. Sunday for the metro area.

Flash Flood Warning including Overland Park KS, Olathe KS, Lee's Summit MO until 4:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/R3BSn6SMz1 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 6, 2017

Affected areas included Johnson, Wyandotte, and Leavenworth counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.

Still looking like a wet overnight across KC & surrounding areas. Scattered flooding possible, so proceed carefully if outdoors tonight. pic.twitter.com/QMkqpHoDWh — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 5, 2017

Last week, massive flooding affected multiple areas after several inches of rainfall. Floodwaters prompted water rescues and damaged property and businesses.