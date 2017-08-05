Bryan Lowry blowry@kcstar.com
Kansas City braces for potential flash flooding on Saturday and Sunday

August 05, 2017 11:24 AM

The National Weather Service warns that the Kansas City region could face flash floods Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Two to 4 inches of rain was expected to fall throughout the region, and river levels were likely to rapidly increase, according to the Weather Service.

The weather impacted events throughout the Kansas City region. The Johnson County Fair Board canceled a parade that was to have started Saturday at 10:30 a.m., but the fair’s other Saturday events took place as scheduled.

“Our intentions were always to hold this event (parade) rain or shine. After consulting with local authorities, we believe it’s in the best interest of the entire community’s public safety to cancel today’s event,” a news release from the fair board said Saturday.

The rain also affected a gathering of African American bikers from around the country.

African American motorcycle clubs had traveled to Grain Valley this week for the 40th annual National Bikers Roundup, an event that has its origins in the Kansas City area and features musical performances and drag races. Grain Valley police announced on Twitter Saturday morning that all events for the roundup had been canceled due to inclement weather.

The city of Independence postponed a Saturday “Play Ball” event that was meant to encourage kids to adopt a healthy lifestyle by playing baseball. A new date will be set next week, according to the city’s spokeswoman.

The Kansas City Public School district continued on with its back-to-school Summerfest despite the weather, but pushed up its start time two hours to 8 a.m.

Last week, massive flooding affected multiple areas after several inches of rainfall. Floodwaters prompted water rescues and damaged property and businesses.

