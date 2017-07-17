Kansas City flirts with triple-digit temperatures this week

Get ready for a hot week ahead, Kansas City. Highs could reach 100 degrees for the first time since September 2013.
When you factor in the humidity, heat index values will make it feel more like 105 to 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has issued an excessive heat watch that begins Tuesday afternoon and extends through Saturday evening.
As hot and humid temperatures return Monday, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. The heat index, however, should remain below 100 degrees.
The heat and humidity will gradually build over the next several days. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach the mid-90s with the heat index near 100 degrees.
The worst conditions are expected Wednesday through Saturday as highs climb in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.
Kansas City hasn’t seen triple-digit temperatures since Sept. 8, 2013, when the high was 100. The last time temperatures were over 100 was on July 25, 2012, when the high reached 106 degrees.
What makes the heat this week so dangerous is that nighttime temperatures are not expected to fall below 75 degrees. There will be little relief for those without a way to cool down, the National Weather Service warned.
The temperatures and humidity will create a dangerous situation this week in which heat illnesses are possible.
The National Weather Service suggests people begin hydrating now and reschedule any outside activities for the end of the week to earlier or later in the day if possible.
The National Weather Service doesn’t expect any significant precipitation this week.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
