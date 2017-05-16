Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected in Kansas; damaging winds could reach KC

Strong winds, thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning in Kansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service reports the storms will likely affect northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Meteorologist Ryan Cutter said the most severe storms are expected west of Interstate 35 and will weaken east of I-35. But stray, strong winds can’t be ruled out east of I-35.

An AccuWeather forecast warns of possible strong tornadoes on the ground in an area that includes parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Hays and Dodge City, Kan., and surrounding areas could see tornadoes. Other cities that could face severe storms are Topeka, Wichita, and Salina.

AccuWeather

Damaging winds will follow the tornadoes and thunderstorms, according to reports.

“Even as thunderstorms begin to collapse at night, dry air from aloft may be drawn quickly down to near the ground in the form of high winds," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Eddie Walker.

The storms could cause downed trees and power lines, road closures and structural damage to businesses and homes, according to AccuWeather.

National Weather Service forecasters expect the storms to be at their worst from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. west of I-35. The worst conditions are expected east of I-35 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Cutter said the winds could approach 70 mph and will be of the “gusty, damaging” type.

“There could be some large hail in there ... definitely see some strong winds,” Cutter said.

AccuWeather reports another round of severe thunderstorms and flooding in the forecast for Thursday to Sunday through the central U.S.