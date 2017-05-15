It’s a hot one in KC today, but storms are expected late Tuesday and early Wednesday

The Kansas City area likely will see its hottest day of the year with the heat index climbing into the lower 90s Monday afternoon.
The high is expected to reach 89 degrees, just a few degrees shy of the 91 degree record set in 1941, and about 15 degrees above normal for this time year, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The warmest day so far this year was March 19, which reached 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue Tuesday with a high of 85 expected. The chance for thunderstorms return Tuesday night, with a few strong storms possible early Wednesday.
Another round of storms will likely move into the area Thursday night into Friday night.
Highs are expected to remain in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday and dropping to the upper 70s on Friday.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
