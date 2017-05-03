Rains return to soak Kansas City, but the weekend forecast looks stellar

The rains have returned to the Kansas City area Wednesday with the possibility of an inch or two of precipitation likely to fall, although some areas could see more.
The heaviest rains will fall generally south of the Missouri River. Lighter amounts of rain — generally a half inch or less — are expected along the Interstate 70 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Further south, 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, with the highest totals hugging the Clinton and Sedalia areas, as well as to the south and east, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavier rains of 2 to 4 inches are expected in southern and central Missouri.
Although the chances of rain will linger through Thursday morning in the Kansas City area, much of the rain will fall primarily Wednesday morning through the midday, according to the National Weather Service.
The additional rainfall will likely make any ongoing flooding across eastern Kansas and central Missouri worse and potentially lead to new flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
The threat of flooding along area rivers, creeks, streams and adjacent roadways is expected to last through the end of the week. Click here to see the latest river forecasts and information.
Drivers were warned not to drive into floodwaters.
Most of the rain is expected to exit the Kansas City area Wednesday evening. A few scattered showers could occur Thursday, but the rainfall totals are expected to be light.
A warming trend is expected Friday, bringing dry conditions and ample sunshine for the weekend.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments