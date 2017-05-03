Rains return to soak Kansas City, but the weekend forecast looks stellar

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Water rescues, fast moving water in Missouri prompt state of emergency Pause 2:28 Devastating floodwaters create state of emergency in Missouri 0:53 PSA: Turn around don't drown 1:40 Kansas City takes on Trump over climate change 0:57 Museum neighbors finally in agreement with expansion 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 0:58 That time Garth Brooks sold out 9 Sprint Center shows 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who signed with an enemy team 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 2:34 Danny Duffy: 'All we can do is keep going' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roadways. National Weather Service