Rains may pose flooding hazards to drivers Saturday night and into Sunday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:26 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in the second round Pause 1:07 Five things to know about Sprint’s future 2:05 "Oh player!" Royals coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real: Morgan Fairchild proves it 3:04 Tour a mansion built like a castle 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II 2:46 Ned Yost unsure Joakim Soria affected by umpire injury delay 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 4:29 Chiefs GM John Dorsey explains why he drafted running back Kareem Hunt 0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company 2:38 White House unveils President Trump’s tax reform plan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roadways. National Weather Service