Rains may pose flooding hazards to drivers Saturday night and into Sunday

Episodes of heavy rain are forecast for the Kansas City area Saturday evening and into Sunday morning with possibilities of flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall is expected through 7 p. m. Sunday and total 2 inches to 4 inches in the heaviest hit parts of the area.
Heavy rain continues thru tonight. Possible flooding along rivers and low-lying areas. If encountering flooding - turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/3OosToHhcl— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 29, 2017
Localized flash flooding is most likely Saturday night, which can create serious hazards for drivers. The weather service reminded drivers to avoid roadways that are covered in water as the depth can be deceiving particularly at night.
“If you do encounter water-covered roadways, do not try to drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown!” said a forecast on the service’s website.
Persistent rains also may lead to flooding along area rivers, creeks and streams, according to the forecast, creating additional potential hazards.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments