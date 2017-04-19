Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible as storms sweep through KC

After what is expected to be a beautiful spring day with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies, strong to severe storms are expected to swoop into the Kansas City area Wednesday night.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. An isolated tornado or two is possible across far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Kansas City, which falls in an area of slight risk for severe storms, faces a slight risk for tornadoes.
The chances for severe weather increases Wednesday evening as a cold front begins to move through, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The storms will likely develop after 7 p.m. across eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. Storms aren’t expected to reach the Kansas City area until around 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Storms will likely weaken as they move past the Interstate 35 corridor.
Drier weather returns Thursday, but highs will reach only into the mid-60s. A strong storm system looms, bringing the possibility of rain on both Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rain will likely be across southern Kansas City, mainly south of U.S. 50.
More than an inch of rain is expected to fall across the Kansas City area through Monday. Areas south of Kansas City will likely see heavier rainfall totals.
Highs will likely remain in the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday and then warming to the upper 60s on Sunday.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments