Sure rain is in the forecast for KC, but don’t expect a washout leading into Easter

Don’t let the forecast of rain for the Kansas City metro area the next few days get you down — those chances aren’t very high and it will not be a washout.
You’ll find plenty of “windows-open” weather with highs in the 70s every day, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on its Facebook page.
The better chances for storms are in two rounds — Thursday night into Friday morning and Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. At this time, the threat for strong storms or widespread heavy rain appears low.
The string of near perfect spring days starts Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s and winds under 10 mph from the south.
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Thursday. But the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
There’s a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected to fall overnight. Some areas may see higher amounts, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high in the mid-70s. New rainfall totals are expected to be less than a quarter of an inch, although some areas could see higher amounts.
Saturday will likely be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The chance for precipitation increases into the night.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Easter morning, but the precipitation should stop falling by 8 a.m. Sunday. Highs will be near 71 on what will likely be a partly sunny day, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms return Sunday night. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday as well.
