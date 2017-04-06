Rogue shower extends KC’s streak of rain to record 14 consecutive days; perfect weekend awaits

After nearly two weeks of clouds and rain, Kansas City began drying out Thursday.
The rains, however, didn’t leave before one last parting shot. A rogue shower passed over Kansas City International Airport early Thursday, making it a record 14 consecutive days with at least a trace of precipitation in Kansas City.
The previous record was set in July 1992. That month, by the way, was the wettest month in Kansas City’s history with 15.47 inches of precipitation.
This month has gotten off to a wet start, with 3.2 inches of rain falling in the first five days. Typically, Kansas City has 3.7 inches of rain for the entire month of April.
Since March 1, a little more than 6 inches of rain has fallen in Kansas City. That’s more than double the amount of 2.85 inches of precipitation the city normally sees.
For the year, 7.46 inches of precipitation have fallen in KC. That’s more than 2 inches above the normal amount of 5.38 inches of precipitation for this time of year.
The Kansas City area will be able to dry out and warm up the next few days. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s, slightly below the normal high in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Careful out there today! Receiving reports of a bright ball in the sky. We advise you not to look directly at it. Just enjoy its presence.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 6, 2017
Clear skies and light winds Thursday night will send temperatures tumbling into the lower 30s early Friday. Frost will be possible Friday morning, so precautions should be taken to protect sensitive vegetation that could be damaged.
Despite the cold start, Friday will return to near normal, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday will be about 10 degrees above normal, with highs in the low to mid 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
The above normal temperatures continue Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Storms are expected to return to the Kansas City area Sunday night with the potential for some of the storms being severe.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
