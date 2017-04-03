Rain, rain, go away: It will, but not until midweek in Kansas City

Rain once again fell on Kansas City Monday morning — the 11th consecutive day in which a trace or more of precipitation has fallen on the metro area.
There’s sunshine in the forecast, but don’t expect the clouds to part any time soon. The soggy days will continue through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Rain from showers and thunderstorms will continue to fall for most of the day Monday, tapering off by about 3 p.m. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will start out dry, but the chances for showers and thunderstorms increases late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Strong storms will be possible Tuesday night, with the storms capable of producing small hail and gusty winds. The stronger storms are expected generally south of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers will continue into Wednesday before clearing out for the end of the work week and into the weekend.
Up to 2 inches of rain is possible Monday through Wednesday, which could lead to minor river flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
The sun will come out for the remainder of the work week and the weekend, bringing gradually warmer temperatures.
Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s. It will be sunny Friday and slightly warmer, with highs in the low 60s.
With a high in the low 70s, Saturday will be sunny. On Sunday, a partly sunny day will see temperatures rise to the mid-70s.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
