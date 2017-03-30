Weather

Rainy week in Kansas City eases drought conditions for the area

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Kansas City saw record rainfall Wednesday that nearly erased the deficit the area had for this year.

A total of 1.44 inches of rain fell at Kansas City International Airport Wednesday, setting a new record for the most rain to fall on March 29.

The rain was a welcome sight for Kansas City, which was facing moderate drought conditions. The Kansas City area was more than 1.8 inches shy of the normal precipitation for the year.

But after Wednesday’s storm, 4.25 inches of precipitation have fallen at KCI so far this year. That’s about a half inch below the normal precipitation of 4.71 inches.

Wednesday’s rains didn’t erase the precipitation deficit, but the Kansas City area is in the midst of a wet period. Off-and-on rain showers will likely continue through much of Thursday, bringing an additional .25 inch of rain before tapering off by evening.

Thursday’s high will be in the lower 50s. There will be a brief drying out on Friday, with the high reaching the mid-50s.

But additional rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Saturday evening into Sunday. Dry conditions are expected to return Sunday afternoon or evening and remain in the area for the beginning of the work week.

Storms could return once gain by mid-week.

 

Kansas City's heaviest rainfall last 48 hours

Soaking rains moved through the Kansas City area, nearly erasing a moderate drought the area has been experiencing this year. Here's a look at the areas with the heaviest rainfall in the last 48 hours according to StormWatch data.

Site Basin 48 Hour
Kansas 10 at Cedar Creek Cedar Creek 2.99in
Sheridan Street at Indian Creek Indian Creek 2.88in
95th Street Camp Creek Cedar Creek 2.88in
Desoto Streamway Park Cedar Creek 2.68in
143rd Street at Kill Creek Kill Creek 2.64in
127th Street at Kill Creek Kill Creek 2.60in
191st Street at Dillie Road Bull Creek 2.60in
102nd Street at Lexington Ave Kill Creek 2.52in
75th Street at Kansas 7 Mill Creek 2.48in
Johnson Drive and Kansas 7 Mill Creek 2.44in

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

