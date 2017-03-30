Rainy week in Kansas City eases drought conditions for the area

Kansas City saw record rainfall Wednesday that nearly erased the deficit the area had for this year.
A total of 1.44 inches of rain fell at Kansas City International Airport Wednesday, setting a new record for the most rain to fall on March 29.
The rain was a welcome sight for Kansas City, which was facing moderate drought conditions. The Kansas City area was more than 1.8 inches shy of the normal precipitation for the year.
But after Wednesday’s storm, 4.25 inches of precipitation have fallen at KCI so far this year. That’s about a half inch below the normal precipitation of 4.71 inches.
Wednesday’s rains didn’t erase the precipitation deficit, but the Kansas City area is in the midst of a wet period. Off-and-on rain showers will likely continue through much of Thursday, bringing an additional .25 inch of rain before tapering off by evening.
Thursday’s high will be in the lower 50s. There will be a brief drying out on Friday, with the high reaching the mid-50s.
But additional rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Saturday evening into Sunday. Dry conditions are expected to return Sunday afternoon or evening and remain in the area for the beginning of the work week.
Storms could return once gain by mid-week.
Kansas City's heaviest rainfall last 48 hours
Soaking rains moved through the Kansas City area, nearly erasing a moderate drought the area has been experiencing this year. Here's a look at the areas with the heaviest rainfall in the last 48 hours according to StormWatch data.
|Site
|Basin
|48 Hour
|Kansas 10 at Cedar Creek
|Cedar Creek
|2.99in
|Sheridan Street at Indian Creek
|Indian Creek
|2.88in
|95th Street Camp Creek
|Cedar Creek
|2.88in
|Desoto Streamway Park
|Cedar Creek
|2.68in
|143rd Street at Kill Creek
|Kill Creek
|2.64in
|127th Street at Kill Creek
|Kill Creek
|2.60in
|191st Street at Dillie Road
|Bull Creek
|2.60in
|102nd Street at Lexington Ave
|Kill Creek
|2.52in
|75th Street at Kansas 7
|Mill Creek
|2.48in
|Johnson Drive and Kansas 7
|Mill Creek
|2.44in
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
