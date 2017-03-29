Weather

March 29, 2017 5:09 PM

Tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of Kansas, Missouri, including KC area

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 p.m. Wednesday

Counties in Missouri include Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Platte, and Pettis.

Counties in Kansas include Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte.

Earlier Wednesday the National Weather Service issued a severe weather watch for the metro area, mainly south of Interstate 70.

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes were possible Wednesday evening, along with flash flooding and rapidly rising river levels.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

