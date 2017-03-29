Tornado watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of Kansas, Missouri, including KC area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 p.m. Wednesday
Counties in Missouri include Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Platte, and Pettis.
Counties in Kansas include Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/aLzT0HKJ3P— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 29, 2017
Earlier Wednesday the National Weather Service issued a severe weather watch for the metro area, mainly south of Interstate 70.
Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes were possible Wednesday evening, along with flash flooding and rapidly rising river levels.
If you live south of I-70, stay weather aware this afternoon. Severe storms are possible. pic.twitter.com/TeGjFQPPSk— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 29, 2017
