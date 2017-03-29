Two rounds of rain soaking Kansas City Wednesday; severe storms possible

Rounds of storms with steady rain showers will soak the Kansas City area the next few days, bringing slightly more than 2 inches of rain by Friday morning.
Widespread rains, sometimes heavy, began falling early Wednesday and continued into the morning’s rush hour.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill advised drivers to allow extra time for their commutes because of heavy rains.
May need an extra few minutes for the AM commute near KC with heavy rain expected until the late morning. Round 2 to arrive this evening.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 29, 2017
As much as a half inch of rain was expected to fall across northern and central Missouri and up to two inches across far western Missouri and eastern Kansas Wednesday morning.
Minor flooding could occur along flood-prone creeks and streams. Flash flooding was not expected. A greater concern was the potential for rising river levels from three days of rain.
The rain was likely to continue into early afternoon and then give the KC area a brief break.
The second wave of storms are expected to begin forming late in the afternoon and early evening over eastern Kansas and western Missouri, spreading into central Missouri.
Some storms, especially south of the Missouri River, could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes were possible over the Ozarks.
Storms north of the Missouri River could produce small hail.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely continue into Thursday across the region. The threat for severe weather, however, will mostly be east of the Kansas City area. The rain will taper off early Friday.
Rain totals from the storms are expected to be about 2 inches for areas near the Missouri River, with slightly less in the northland. The southern Kansas City metro area could see up to 2.25 inches of total rainfall.
The chance for rain returns Sunday. There’s a chance for storms next week also.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments