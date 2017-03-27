Keep the spring rain gear handy as rainy, cloudy week awaits Kansas City

This would be a good week to keep the raincoats, boots and umbrellas handy.
The Kansas City area will likely see a wet week beginning with light rain showers Monday morning. The beneficial rain is expected to end by early afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
While dry conditions are expected to prevail on Tuesday, skies will likely remain mostly cloudy with highs reaching into the lower 60s.
The next round of rain, however, is expected to return as early as 1 a.m. Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with the strongest storms capable of producing large hail up to an inch in diameter. More than an inch of rain is also expected.
Kansas City could see 1.5 inches of rainfall through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The isolated strong storms could also cause localized river flooding.
The rain is a welcome sight for Kansas City, which is facing moderate drought conditions. So far this month and this year, Kansas City has had about half the amount of rain that it normally does.
For the month of March, Kansas City has had just shy of an inch of rain, which compares to 1.9 inches of rain the city normally sees by this time in March.
For the year, Kansas City has had 2.39 inches of rain, more the 2 inches below the 4.43 inches of rain the city normally sees by this time.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be near 60.
Friday and Saturday are expected to be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.
The chance of rains return Saturday night and Sunday.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
