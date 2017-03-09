Is it spring? Is it winter? Mother Nature keeps us guessing in Kansas City

With possible thunderstorms and snow in the forecast, Kansas City residents might be a bit puzzled when it comes to the weather the next couple days.
Both spring and winter will make an appearance in the next couple of days in Kansas City.
It will be springlike Thursday, with highs reaching into the low to mid-70s in Kansas City.
But as a cold front from moves through Thursday afternoon, isolated severe storms could pop up along the southern edge of the Kansas City metro area. The storms could be south of a line from Gardner to Sedalia, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Storms would likely move into the area between 2 and 5 p.m. The main threat with these storms will be the potential for large hail, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas farther south face a greater risk of severe storms.
Temperatures on Friday will be much colder, with highs reaching the upper 40s. The next storm system approaches the Kansas City area Friday, with temperatures dropping below freezing.
That storm system is expected to bring precipitation, which will fall as snow early Saturday in northern Missouri. In the Kansas City area, the precipitation will likely fall as sleet and then switch over to snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow could change to rain Saturday afternoon if temperatures warm above freezing. This more likely will occur south of U.S. 50.
Between 2 and 3 inches of snow is possible north of U.S. 36 in St. Joseph and between a half and 2 inches of snow is expected to fall south of that line.
The snow is expected to move out of the area by Saturday night.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. There’s a chance of rain turning to snow Sunday night into Monday, but that forecast could change.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments