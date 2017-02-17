Jack Sock is first overall pick in the World TeamTennis draft

Jack Sock, the Blue Valley North High School graduate, was the top pick in Thursday’s World TeamTennis Marquee Draft in New York.
The Springfield (Mo.) Lasers had the first selection and chose Sock, who is currently the top-ranked U.S. player and No. 21 overall in the world.
“I don’t get to play close to home very often, so it’s really exciting to be part of the Springfield Lasers and play in front of family and friends this summer,” Sock said on the Lasers website. “I always love being a part of a team, and I hope we see a lot of (USTA) Missouri Valley support for the Lasers.”
The entire draft list can be found here.
The Kansas City Explorers, who played in WTT for 20 years, relocated to Irving, Texas, in 2013.
