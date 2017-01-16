BV North grad Jack Sock reaches second round at Australian Open

Blue Valley North graduate Jack Sock moved on to the second round of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year with his 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France on Monday in Melbourne, Australia.
Sock, the No. 23 seed, will play Russia’s Karen Khachanov in his next match. If Sock wins that match, he could possibly face No. 12 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the third round. Tsonga defeated Sock in the fourth round of last year’s U.S. Open.
Sock, 24, entered the Australian Open on a high note after winning the ASB Classic last week in Auckland, New Zealand. It was his second career singles title on the ATP World Tour.
Other matches
▪ No. 17 seed Roger Federer returned from six months on the sidelines and defeated Jurgen Melzer 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round Monday.
Federer, who has won a men’s record 17 majors, hadn’t played at the tour level since Wimbledon after taking time off to let his injured left knee heal.
▪ In his first Grand Slam match with the No. 1 ranking, Andy Murray beat Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
▪ Defending champion Angelique Kerber, who is ranked No. 1 at a major for the first time, outlasted Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
