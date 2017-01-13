Jack Sock moves to finals of tournament in New Zealand, where he is rooting for a Chiefs win

Blue Valley North graduate Jack Sock is on the other side of the world playing in a tennis tournament, but his mind is on the Chiefs.
After Sock defeated Steve Johnson in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Sock signed a television camera lens with the words “Chiefs Kingdom.”
He was asked for a prediction of Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.
“24-21 Chiefs,” Sock said. “Key is the home-field advantage!”
Sock’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Johnson moved him into finals of the tournament where he will face Joao Sousa. Sock will be looking to collect the second ATP singles title of his career.
“It wasn’t easy,” Sock told reporters of his semifinal match. “Stevie is such a good player and had such a good year last year. I was able to fortunately get a couple of breaks and that was enough. I enjoy being out here, playing in front of big crowds and being on big stages. Obviously I want to win, but either way, I’ve played a lot of matches this week and my confidence is high.”
Sock also tweeted this:
The Australian Open starts Sunday.
