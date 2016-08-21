Despite challenges and blemishes, Rio Olympics still won

The Brazilian flag is projected on the floor during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Flag bearers walked into the stadium during the closing ceremony Sunday for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Vincent Thian
The Associated Press
Simone Biles carries the flag of the United States during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
David Goldman
AP
Matt Dunham
AP
Nicola White, second left, Sam Quek, center, and Shona McCallin pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Jae C. Hong
AP
The Olympic caldron spins and the Olympic flame burns during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
Mark Humphrey
AP
Athletes pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
People wave flags from Brazil, the United States, and Colombia during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics inside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
Matt Dunham
AP
People watch from the Mangueira slum fireworks exploding above the Maracana stadium during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
AP
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, right, waves the Olympic flag as Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach watch during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Smartphones illuminate the stadium during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
The Brazilan clad flies over the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Plumed dancers appear as part of the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
An artist performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Tokyo will host the next Summer Games, in 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
AP
Athletes from Japan pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Canadian athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
The flag of Japan is projected on the ground during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
David Goldman
AP
Britain's Nicola White, left, Sam Quek, and Shona McCallin pose for picture during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athletes pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Fireworks goes off after the Olympic flame was extinguished during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Vincent Thian
AP
Athletes from Britain shoes light up as they arrive during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Pyrotechnics illuminate the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Athletes pose for picture with performers during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
United States' Armando Polk wears a dancer's hat as she dances during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Light up shoes are held up during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Jae C. Hong
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Australian athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
People watch the Summer Olympics closing ceremony inside Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
AP
Poland's Ewelina Ptak and Malgazorta Holub pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Performers maneuver near light cubes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Matt Dunham
AP
Canadian athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
An unidentified Russian athlete blows a kiss during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Kim Brennan carries the flag of Australia during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, left, performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Vincent Thian
AP
Vincent Thian
AP
Canadian athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Spectators cheer in the stands during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Athletes from Britain arrive during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Britain's Nicola White, left, and Shona McCallin pose with a performer for picture during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Matt Dunham
AP
Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike passes the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
David Goldman
AP
United States' Armando Polk wears a dancer's hat and dances during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Lenine performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Jackie Briggs from the United States wears the Olympic ring sunglasses during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Australian athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Unknown athletes take a photo during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
An artist performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
United States' athletes watch fireworks during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Natalia Ishchenko, right, and Svetlana Romashina carry the flag of Russia during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Felipe Dana
AP
Jae C. Hong
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Matt Dunham
AP
A volunteer takes a photo with his smartphone during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Athletes from the United States pose for a photo with Simone Biles during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Ekaterini Stefanidi carries the flag of Greece during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Britain's Sam Quek poses with a performer for picture during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
A dancer performs during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
Soldiers lower the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
United States' athletes march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
British athletes wear glooming shoes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Felipe Dana
AP
Soldiers carry the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike waves the Olympic flag as IOC President Thomas Bach stands at left during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
A spectator watches during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
British athletes with glooming shoes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
A dancer performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
United States' Morghan King poses for picture during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
People cheer as pyrotechnics explode during the Summer Olympics closing ceremony at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
Dancers and fireworks are reflected in a puddle during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Chris Carlson
AP
British athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, right, waves the Olympic flag as Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, left, and IOC President Thomas Bach applaud during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
A Japanese flag is created during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
A musician performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Athletes from Britain show off their medals during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
The Olympic flag flies over the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athletes from the Netherlands, right, applaud as dancers march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
A crowd bathed in red light watches the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Illuminated cubes are featured during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The Olympic flag is carried during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Athletes from Canada march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Athletes stop for a photo during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
An artist meets with athletes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Spectators watch the fireworks during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
The Japanese flag is created during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Athletes from Canada and Sweden dance during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Athletes from India march into the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Britain's Eilish McColgan, right, arrives during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athetes from Canada, some wearing mittens, march into the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Athletes pose with dancers during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
David Goldman
AP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Athletes from China march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Matt Dunham
AP
Kim Hyeon-woo carries the flag of South Korea during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Dagmar Wozniak of the United States, right, dances with other athletes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athletes from the United States dance during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
People look on as the Olympic cauldron flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
AP
Samba dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
Athletes from the United States march into the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
AP
David Goldman
AP
Costumed perfumers maneuver during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
David Goldman
AP
Athletes from the United States pose during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Dancers perform with flags that read "Tokyo 2020" during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Tokyo will host the next Summer Games in 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
AP
Fireworks goes off when the flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Athletes from Canada parade during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
British athletes carry their flag during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Athletes are carried on the shoulders of teammates of the Canadian team as they march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
An artist performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
A crowd watches the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Athletes from Netherlands celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Athletes from China march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Athletes from Spain pose for photos during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Triplets Liina, Lily and Leila Luik from Estonia arrive during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athletes from Canada march into the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athletes from Japan hold Brazilian and Japanese flags as they march in during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
An athlete takes a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
A dancer performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Athletes from Lithuania smile during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
British athletes wear glooming shoes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
AP
Dancers in costume perform during the closing ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
Athletes pose for photos during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Jae C. Hong
AP
Samba dancers perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
AP
The Brazilian, Greek and Japanese flutter during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
Tokyo's hosting of the 2020 Olympics is marked during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Felipe Dana
AP
Mark Humphrey
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Light from a street lamp reflects off the Olympic cauldron after the flame was extinguished during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
AP
Japanese athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Belgium athletes show their silver medals during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Plumed figures appear as part of the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
AP
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
AP
Athletes from Japan wave Brazilian and Japanese flags during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
AP
