From far-fetched goal to unprecedented reality, Dr. Duvernay-Tardif is a treasure

Chiefs' lineman Duvernay-Tardif: 'Right now, I'm a doctor' Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has graduated from medical school, getting through the pressure of working toward his degree while playing professional football. It was hard, he says, and now he can concentrate on football. Jill Toyoshiba ×

SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has graduated from medical school, getting through the pressure of working toward his degree while playing professional football. It was hard, he says, and now he can concentrate on football. Jill Toyoshiba