The meaning of Eric Hosmer's first game against the Royals

2:16 Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity Pause

1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt

1:55 Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense"

2:32 Ned Yost discusses rotation changes, including Travis Wood starting Sunday

0:40 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy could return on Tuesday

2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him

1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college'

1:31 Miriam Burns Horn: Trailblazing golfer "had an aura about her"

1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes