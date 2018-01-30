Alex Smith set foundation for Mahomes era & leaves Chiefs better than he found them

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:16 Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity Pause 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt 1:55 Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense" 2:32 Ned Yost discusses rotation changes, including Travis Wood starting Sunday 0:40 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy could return on Tuesday 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him 1:46 Eric Berry on feeding the homeless: 'I've been doing that since I was in college' 1:31 Miriam Burns Horn: Trailblazing golfer "had an aura about her" 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 5:36 Chiefs' Jeremy Maclin on his wedding planning role: 'Saying yes to everything' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer