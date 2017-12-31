Mahomes’ debut puts postseason burden of proof on Alex Smith

2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver Pause

2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

6:09 Andy Reid happy with how backups get chance to step up in victory over Broncos

2:08 Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

1:07 Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense

4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'

3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

0:28 Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title