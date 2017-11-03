Norm’s conquest: Fifty years ago, Stewart changed Mizzou hoops forever

More Videos 5:03 Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend Pause 7:38 Watch Cuonzo Martin's speech to Kansas City mentoring group 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 2:10 A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:47 Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson 1:37 2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 2:03 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:06 Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now” 2:14 See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital 2:29 Things at Holiday Mart that you might not have seen before Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend Fifty years after Norm Stewart became head coach at the University of Missouri he talks about his life including the $40 Kansas sent him for a recruiting trip, the Tigers playing in Kansas City and the decision to end his coaching career. Fifty years after Norm Stewart became head coach at the University of Missouri he talks about his life including the $40 Kansas sent him for a recruiting trip, the Tigers playing in Kansas City and the decision to end his coaching career. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Fifty years after Norm Stewart became head coach at the University of Missouri he talks about his life including the $40 Kansas sent him for a recruiting trip, the Tigers playing in Kansas City and the decision to end his coaching career. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star