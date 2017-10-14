Shawnee police and others grateful for Ben Roethlisberger’s quiet K-9 support

More Videos 1:32 Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare Pause 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 4:46 Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?” 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 2:23 KU coach Bill Self talks on the Jayhawks' upcoming season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser applied and received Grim, a Belgian Malinois, in 2015. Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser applied and received Grim, a Belgian Malinois, in 2015. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

