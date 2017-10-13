Frightening illness as teen makes Chiefs’ Charcandrick West appreciate every moment

More Videos 2:02 KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' Pause 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt 1:32 Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 0:37 Michael Porter Jr. talks about Mizzou Tigers who came before him 2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 0:42 Michael Porter Jr. knows Mizzou Arena 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Charcandrick West's positive outlook rooted in serious medical scare After his first football game during his freshman year of high school, Charcandrick West found himself in bed in agonizing pain. Weeks of hospital tests finally led to a diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Doctors said he may never walk again. But the man who would grow up to be a KC Chiefs running back proved them wrong. After his first football game during his freshman year of high school, Charcandrick West found himself in bed in agonizing pain. Weeks of hospital tests finally led to a diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Doctors said he may never walk again. But the man who would grow up to be a KC Chiefs running back proved them wrong. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

