NFL MVP through 5 games? Alex Smith

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on keeping the lead and the pressure on the Texans in Sunday's 42-34 win in Houston to stay undefeated. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on keeping the lead and the pressure on the Texans in Sunday's 42-34 win in Houston to stay undefeated. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

