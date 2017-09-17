No one can contain Travis Kelce’s goofball behavior — not even himself

More Videos 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead Pause 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt 0:29 Mizzou's Damarea Crockett: "Reality smacked us in the face." 1:47 Mizzou's Barry Odom: "It's time to produce some results." 0:47 Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock: "A lot of stuff we need to work on." 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:29 Family, friends honor Jean Stephens with New Orleans-style funeral march 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead "Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. "Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

"Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star