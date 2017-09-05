Why stoic Bill Belichick once used exclamation points to honor Hank Stram

More Videos 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt Pause 2:21 Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me' 3:24 Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 0:37 KCI proposals by the numbers 1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:08 NFL greats- Belichick, Stram families go way back 1:28 Two Kansas sisters join loving forces to bring a baby into the world 0:19 Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:28 Protester talks about Trump visit to Springfield Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NFL greats- Belichick, Stram families go way back Dale Stram, son of the late, great Hank Stram, takes Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on a tour back through time, showing off some treasured artifacts from the original Chiefs coach's personal memorabilia collection. Dale Stram, son of the late, great Hank Stram, takes Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on a tour back through time, showing off some treasured artifacts from the original Chiefs coach's personal memorabilia collection. Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

