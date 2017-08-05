Even in worst-case scenario, resilient Royals can “cover for” Perez

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense" Pause 6:46 Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant 2:31 “C.S.A.” filmmaker discusses race in movies and in America 1:59 Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel 'did not feel good' in Friday's loss to Mariners 0:33 Raw video: Kansas City Fire Department responds to suspicious package at IRS 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 3:22 Carter Stanley talks about QB battle at Kansas 2:06 Royals' Salvador Perez has strained intercostal muscle 3:45 Watch highlights from KU's third victory in Italy 1:25 Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos on Saturday's cold, windy conditions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez has a strained intercostal muscle on the right side of his chest. Manager Ned Yost says the next 48 hours will determine the extent of the injury and the timetable for a return to the lineup. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

