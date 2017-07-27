Haters, doubters, opposing teams take note: Royals are far from dead

Since the end of the Royals’ 2016 season, this lurked as a bleak weekend, the end of a fruitful but fleeting era.

After all, it would be the final hours before the mother of all trade deadlines for a team bursting with key impending free agents.

The first apparent hint of gloom and potential dismantling ahead was not extending qualifying offers to designated hitter Kendrys Morales and starter Edinson Volquez, key players on the 2015 World Series championship team.

Then came the (Jorge) Soler eclipse, further darkening any immediate outlook with the trade of dominant closer Wade Davis to the Cubs in hopes of a bright future for Soler. Outfielder Jarrod Dyson, a clubhouse linchpin whose speed helped define a distinct team style, was dealt to Seattle for pitcher Nate Karns.

In a shattering separate category was the death of starter Yordano Ventura on Jan. 22 in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

This was not merely the loss of his promising play, but a profound emotional wound to a close-knit team whose core had grown up together since their late teens.

Each development, in part because of injuries to Soler and Karns, conspired against the current team.

So when the Royals started 10-20, a purge appeared imminent and practical.

All of which suddenly seems like a long time ago for what has again become a must-see team delivering nearly daily adventures.

And now the trade deadline on Monday carries with it an entirely different sort of milestone: The only question for the Royals is how much will they seek to add to a team whose front office believes can compete, as is, deep into the postseason if it stays healthy.

The answer is probably not much … because they so like what they have.

Earlier this season, this might have seemed like stubborn denial.

But the Royals were right to stay patient and let it play out some, for one thing ... and even if they weren’t proven to be right, you could understand why they held.

After a 29-year postseason drought turned into the magic of 2014 and a World Series title a year later, with six of those everyday players still starting, it was an important statement of hope to fans who deserved a longer window of inspiration after more than a generation of … nothing.

General manager Dayton Moore is conscious of the future; the very fact the Royals blossomed into their present state reflects that. So does the notion they are unlikely to ravage their farm system in a trade right now.

But he also is attuned to the here and now, to the fan who wants a reason to believe.

And so that’s the singular focus for the next few months before Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain can become free agents who will command big paydays.

Plenty of time to fret over that later as the Royals look toward a stretch run largely with the team that got them here.

This doesn’t mean they aren’t aware of their flaws, and one of Moore’s prime directives is that you can never have enough pitching.

That’s why earlier this week he traded for three Padres pitchers, including projected Saturday starter Trevor Cahill.

That’s why as of Thursday afternoon, the buzz was that the Royals were close to acquiring Toronto starter Francisco Liriano, who has had a fine career but also is 33 and toting a 5.99 ERA this season.

But any more substantial move will be challenged by their formula for investing in a big purchase: the perceived tangible on-field value of a potential new Royal; the acquisition cost; the demeanor and personal fit and drive of a new player; and the intangible of what might be lost in the clubhouse with a player who’s demoted or let go.

That’s because the special chemistry and camaraderie you see on the field is a precious commodity to the Royals.

It’s something they have cultivated carefully and believe is integral to a group character strength underscored by a penchant for comebacks of all sorts.

(It’s also part of why you saw pitcher Danny Duffy leading the way onto the field when Detroit lunkhead Bruce Rondon threw at Moustakas in the ninth inning of the Royals’ 16-2 win on Wednesday.)

Talent Moore believes in, and the synergy of years being fused together, is part of why this group has long had a knack for manufacturing runs — enhanced by many with one swing of the bat this season — and playing phenomenal defense that makes good pitching better.

Unless something irresistible falls in their lap in the next few days, and it’s hard to know what that would look like, expect some spackling or hamburger helper in the mix but nothing monumental.

All because in yet another demonstration of how this particular nucleus keeps defying traditional logic and indicators of success, the Royals have gone 43-27 since their inept start — behind only the Dodgers and Astros in that span.

From out of the ashes, with an off-day Thursday after eight straight wins, they sit two games behind Cleveland in the American League Central.

They also occupy the second wild-card spot heading into a weekend series at the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox, against whom the Royals have a winning record (2-1) … as they do against the West-leading Astros (4-3) and Central-leading Indians (5-4).

Despite the turnaround, it’s easy to look at this team and see areas that could be improved.

But by how much and at what expense?

Let’s say the Royals could do better than Jason Hammel as a fourth starter right now. What would that cost them?

And, by the way, since struggling mightily early, Hammel has given up just 25 runs in 65 2/3 innings over his last 10 starts.

Or consider Alex Gordon, who the Royals virtually have to remain committed to because of his whopping contract: He remains largely a shadow of himself at the plate, but he is finally hitting over .200, and no one is going to play left field like he does. And he is perhaps the most respected player in the clubhouse because of his work ethic.

Seek a replacement for him now at your own risk to what makes this all work.

Then there’s Brandon Moss, who largely has been a dud at designated hitter. He’s also 17 of 58 (.293) in July with three home runs and 10 RBIs. With 12 homers, he could well still hit 20 or so.

Still, this seems like the most upgradeable spot for the Royals, and there perhaps is no small irony in the fact that Morales (18 home runs) at the plate and Davis (dominant as ever) in a bullpen that has become pretty good would make this a better team.

Just the same, it turns out their departures also were a false alarm that this weekend would mean the end was at hand for a team that instead again compels the imagination.