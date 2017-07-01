Ned Yost discusses rotation changes, including Travis Wood starting Sunday

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about changes in the pitching staff.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Miriam Burns Horn: Trailblazing golfer "had an aura about her"

In 1927, Miriam Burns Horn became the Kansas City area's first known major national champion when she won the women's golf title. Her mesmerizing portrait is the centerpiece entering the dining room at Milburn Country Club as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Milburn GM Tim Mervosh explains its significance.

Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

Danny Duffy's grandmother Terry Schneider played baseball in the era of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as chronicled in the movie "A League of Their Own." Schneider, a left-hander, played shortstop and outfield for New York Life Insurance, where she worked during the day. Danny Duffy's arm strength may be attributable to her arm and that of his mother, Deanna, a longtime softball player who played many catch games with her son. Duffy's father, Dan, showed off Schneider's glove.

Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

​​The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Facebook Live after the game Sunday night. They discussed "Hungry Pig Flight", Travis Kelce's big day and potential playoff scenarios, plus answered​ your questions.

'That's the way you come home': Eric Berry's parents on his cancer journey

James and Carol Berry spoke to Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on Monday about their son, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, and their memories of hearing about his lymphoma diagnosis in 2014. Eric stayed in his parents' home, in Fairburn, Georgia, during his treatment and recovery. On Sunday, he returned to Atlanta as the Chiefs faced the Falcons, made two huge plays and gave each parent a game ball.

Refugee children in Kansas City find solace in soccer

Branch Global and the Overland Park Soccer Club have partnered to provide refugee children in northeast Kansas City an opportunity to play soccer, a common denominator for the immigrants from 16 countries who are trying to make a life here.

