Vahe Gregorian: For once, control eludes Bill Snyder

Bill Snyder is a complex man composed of innumerable attributes, all of which figure in how this force of nature became a virtual miracle worker at Kansas State.

Compassion is part of his makeup, but it’s often obscured by the more high-profile traits that fuel him: the numbing consistency and endless persistency that make him a control freak of epic magnitude.

This is a man who, for most of his tenure as K-State’s football coach, has sought to cheat time by eating once a day, typically late at night while watching film on a treadmill.

This is a man whose imaginative penchant for detail has extended to such excruciating minutiae as butter vs. margarine for team meals and what side of the plane to Tokyo in 1992 his team would fly on with Nebraska so as to minimize the sun and maximize its sleep.

This is a man who scripts everything, typically months in advance, and expects others around him to do the same — and then to make circumstances yield and conform to his script instead of vice versa.

So this explains at least a little bit about both how the 78-year-old Snyder arrived at a rare cringe-worthy moment on Thursday night and just how out of character his apparent defense of not releasing a player from scholarship was.

The saga apparently ended Friday with the player, receiver Corey Sutton, being released from his scholarship after all.

But not before Snyder’s ill-considered words made a squabble into a national story and left him apologizing Friday afternoon.

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder said in a release. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

What had begun as a typically measured Snyder sound bite morphed into a curious stream-of-consciousness crescendo that left a distressing impression of Snyder.

As he spoke of Sutton, Snyder transitioned to a point that conceivably had not been about Sutton … but also was immediately in Snyder’s flow of his words about him (and was acknowledged Friday to be so).

“There’s a young man who’s been in trouble twice, tested positive twice,” Snyder said before a Catbackers function in Overland Park. “I’ve never kept a player in our program who has tested positive two times. Drug testing. We have some rules in our athletic department that allowed that to happen at this time.”

Even with the apology, the optics here are disturbing.

It was an egregious violation of privacy policies and evidently against FERPA itself, and it was all the more baffling coming from a man who treats injury reports like the nuclear codes.

In seemingly trying to talk in generalities about or around Sutton, Snyder lapsed and transgressed into one of the most personal of areas.

How and why he allowed this crude slip is a mystery, even if there could be any number of reasons.

Snyder, who is contending with throat cancer, received treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

Could it be that lingering wooziness was a factor in his judgment or perception?

Or maybe his filter has eroded some as he ages, exacerbated in this case by his exasperation with what he perceives as an increasingly instant gratification generation.

Perhaps he was aware that Sutton had referred to him as a “slave master” on Twitter before deleting the tweet?

It’s impossible to know, really.

And it may well stay that way because of the very standards that make his statement about apparent failed drug testing such a thorny matter:

In theory, anyway, it would be improper for Snyder to speak any further to it one way or another.

So the damage seems to be done, though it’s hard to know what the long-range consequences could be.

As for the near-term, unless and until there is some mitigating explanation, the perception will be that Snyder has become not just the coach who won’t grant a release from scholarship for an unhappy player but one who will punish him for going public about it.

Despite Sutton’s protests, the issue perhaps would have remained largely under the radar if not for the fascinating twist of the typically reserved Snyder talking too much on Thursday night.

He began innocently and logically enough — even if the essence of his initial point would make for an excellent panel discussion in itself:

“If you’re (second team), you probably want to be a No. 1, and if you have the option to leave and you have 22 No. 2s on your team leaving, you don’t have much of a team left,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to not try to prevent that from happening.”

Again, reasonable minds can debate that point either way:

The epidemic transfer trend, particularly in college basketball, is disconcerting.

But so is the notion that a student-athlete simply doesn’t have the right to make a change if he or she is unhappy where they are.

Surely, though, there could be extenuating circumstances that gray up any black and white on this:

For instance, it’s not good for anyone if rival schools recruit someone away from another campus, is it?

Little is known about why Snyder is taking such an obstinate stance in the case of Sutton.

In the past, Snyder has treated different players wanting to transfer in different ways. In some cases, Snyder allowed it more easily. In others he balked but ultimately relented.

For that matter, and this is purely speculation, but surely there have been situations in which a player had an urge to leave and was persuaded to stay and all was well that ended well.

That didn’t happen with Sutton, who appeared in 10 games as a reserve last year but announced last month that he planned to transfer.

In part, he said, that was because he had been told by receiver coach Andre Coleman he would start last year.

Snyder denied that Coleman would have said such a thing, saying “that’s not even close to being accurate.”

Whatever has led to all this, though, Snyder lost this battle … both in terms of how petty he looked and in the sense that Sutton got his release.

All because one way or another, for one reason or another, the man whose compassion runs deep found that in short supply.

And the man who has been able to control everything for once wasn’t able to control himself.