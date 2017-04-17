Chiefs' Jeremy Maclin on his wedding planning role: 'Saying yes to everything'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is getting married on May 20, but he won't miss offseason practices after the nuptials, getting right back to work on his 2017 season preparations.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

Danny Duffy's grandmother Terry Schneider played baseball in the era of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as chronicled in the movie "A League of Their Own." Schneider, a left-hander, played shortstop and outfield for New York Life Insurance, where she worked during the day. Danny Duffy's arm strength may be attributable to her arm and that of his mother, Deanna, a longtime softball player who played many catch games with her son. Duffy's father, Dan, showed off Schneider's glove.

