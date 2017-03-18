Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

James and Carol Berry spoke to Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian on Monday about their son, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, and their memories of hearing about his lymphoma diagnosis in 2014. Eric stayed in his parents' home, in Fairburn, Georgia, during his treatment and recovery. On Sunday, he returned to Atlanta as the Chiefs faced the Falcons, made two huge plays and gave each parent a game ball.
Branch Global and the Overland Park Soccer Club have partnered to provide refugee children in northeast Kansas City an opportunity to play soccer, a common denominator for the immigrants from 16 countries who are trying to make a life here.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez was a "shark" for Shark Tank Teacher Edition on Monday at the Gem Theater. In addition to being a panelist and donating $3,000, he capped the night with an improvised Salvy Splash.
After the Chiefs' 26-10 victory over the Raiders on Sunday in Oakland, Kansas City Star sportswriters Terez Paylor (who started off with a dramatic reading of NFL Films' "The Autumn Wind"), Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff discussed the game and answered your questions on Facebook Live. Here is a replay:
After the Chiefs' 24-3 victory over the Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Star sportswriters Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff discussed the game and answered your questions on Facebook Live. Here is a replay:
After the Chiefs' 19-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday in Houston, Kansas City Star sportswriters Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff broke down the game and answered your questions on Facebook Live. Here is a replay of the entire session.
Kansas City Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and Miami Herald sports columnist Linda Robertson recap their impressions of Rio de Janeiro on the eve of the Summer Olympic Games beginning with Opening Ceremonies on Friday night.