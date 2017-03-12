Vahe Gregorian: If KU cooperates, the NCAA regional coming to KC could be epic

Back in the day, when the NCAA was based in the area, Kansas City long was the epicenter of its postseason college basketball tournament.

What would later become known as the “Final Four” was held at Municipal Auditorium nine times from 1940 to 1964 and again at Kemper Arena in 1988, making for a still-record 10.

But unless and until the city has a domed stadium, or the NCAA relents on its trend since 1996 of awarding Final Fours only to cities with such accommodations, those days are over.

So the next-best thing is to play host to a regional, which hasn’t happened here since 1995 — a streak that will come to a compelling end March 23-25 when the Sprint Center welcomes the Midwest Regional.